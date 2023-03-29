Kwame Borga, an actor and production assistant in Kumawood, has expressed regret to Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu and the other Kumasi-based actresses who were outraged by his recent comments.

According to a viral video, Kwame Borga claimed over 70% of the Kumasi film industry’s actresses engage in hookups.

His claim outraged a lot of people, which led Mercy Asiedu and later her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu I, the chief of Kunsu, to respond.

In an interview given to Hello FM in Kumasi, Mercy Asiedu and her husband made a threat to sue Kwame Borga over some disparaging comments he made about the esteemed actress.

In a video posted on social media on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Kwame Borga apologized profusely for his words.

He claims that although the entire situation was intended as a joke, it ended up being a terrible joke.

He called Mercy Asiedu and her husband by name and begged them to pardon him because he was their son.

Kwame pleaded with every producer and director in the business and vowed never to do such a thing again.

Watch the video below:

