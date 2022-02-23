- Advertisement -

Popular South African rapper Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, known professionally as Riky Rick has died aged 34.

Riky’s family confirmed that the rapper died in the early hours of February 23, 2022, in Johannesburg.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed. However, according to sources, the singer allegedly hunged himself with a rope after suffering from severe depression.

A few hours before his death, Riky tweeted: “I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.”

I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home. — MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) February 23, 2022

A statement his family released said: “The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing.

“His love for family, friends and community is well known. Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented, and will forever be remembered.”

The Makhado family have requested privacy during this period.

In 2020, the rapper opened up about his struggle with “chronic depression” that led him on a “destructive path” after the death of his father.

He leaves behind his wife, two children, his mother and five siblings.

RIP.