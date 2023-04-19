type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

I won't spare anybody that body shames me – Xandy Kamel

By Qwame Benedict
Newly married actress Xandy Kamel has vowed not to take it easy on anybody that body shames her again from now onwards.

The producer who was trolled on social media some months ago disclosed that has now gotten to her limit of endurance and would curse anyone who does that again.

She also mentioned that she is not asking people not to insult her for that one she has no problem with it but crossing the line and using her body is a no-go area for her.

According to her, the rest of the year is a spiritual time for her and woe betide anyone who dares to use her body against her.

Xandy questioned whether the netizens know her health records or are privy to what is happening in her life before they would want to use it against her.

She insisted that there are some things that she would never engage in that is body-shaming and therefore wouldn’t be happy with anyone doing that to her.

    Source:Ghpage

