I spend 1500 cedis daily- Wayoosi brags

Popular Kumawood actor, Wayoosi has bragged that he spends 1500 cedis daily.

Wayoosi was talking about how things are hard in Ghana when he made this shocking disclosure.

During an interview with Zionfelix which Ghpage.com monitored, Wayoosi admitted that prices of goods have skyrocketed to a problematic level.

Talking about how the hardship has affected him, Wayoosi said he spends a lot of money these days unlike previously.

The actor disclosed that he does not spend much if he does not go out, but the story changes if he goes out.

He said “Frankly speaking, times are hard these days. I don’t spend much on fuel because I make extra provisions for it; I top up daily. If I stay home throughout the day, I don’t spend money on food either… Sometimes when you go out, people ask for money, and I will purchase some items; at the end of the day, my total expenses could amount to GH¢1,500”.