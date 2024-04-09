Wife of Henry Fitz betrays him after she was arrested

- Advertisement -

Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, wife of Henry Fitz has allegedly betrayed him after she was arrested.

This comes after the police among other technologically savvy persons traced the number that received money from media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

Per a report flying across social media platforms, it was discovered that the number that received money from Serwaa Amihere was registered in the name of Henry Fitz’s wife.

When asked about the whereabouts of the sim card, the wife of Henry Fitz admitted that the sim card was registered in her name and was with her.

However, she told the police that she had given the sim card to her husband a long time, so, it is the husband who uses the sim card now.

Meanwhile, Henry Fitz has reacted after media personality, Serwaa Amihere dragged him and the other two people to court for leaking her bedroom videos.

Henry Fitz claims he is not tickled by the lawsuit, saying that he has not done anything wrong.

Henry claims that for Serwaa to involve his wife, Candylove Kwakyewaa, she has no option but to face his wrath.

According to him, he has videos, chats, and pictures to release that are more dangerous than the already released ones.

Henry noted in a lengthy Snapchat post that he would be releasing some disturbing videos, pictures, and chats very soon, however, he would ensure he breaks no laws.