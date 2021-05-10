- Advertisement -

After rumours swirled that Angel Broadcasting Network(ABN) has sacked Stacy Amoateng, she has duly reacted to it in a short interview with GHPage.

Stacy Amoateng, a director at ABN in an exclusive interview with Rashad of GHPage.com disclosed that she is still at post despite the rumours.

“First and foremost, I do not work at Angel TV, I am with Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) which is the mother company of Angel TV. So as a usual routine, I normally visit them to check if everything is okay. So I am working as you can see.”She said.

Watch the video below; or watch by following this link if you are unable to watch on FIA.

Mrs Amoateng’s reaction follows after the news went viral over the weekend that, she has been sacked by Dr Kwaku Oteng – and it came amid Captain Smart’s suspension.

However, more reports have followed, claiming that Dr Oteng and Akua Amoakowaa aka Akua GMB has reunited on a lowkey, once again making Stacy the ‘3rd person’ and leading to her sack.