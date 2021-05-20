- Advertisement -

Ever heard of the proverb “if wishes were horses, beggars would ride”? It simply suggests if wishing could make things happen, then even the most destitute people would have everything they wanted.

Well, that’s the situation Comedian OB Amponsah currently finds himself in as he has expressed profound admiration for singer Stephanie Benson.

He told ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that he’s been a secret admirer of the UK-based Ghanaian artiste and would have loved to date her. But sadly, Stephanie Benson is married with kids.

His remarks come after he was asked to choose his ideal woman between Delay and Stephanie Benson.

OB Amponsah intimated that he loves being around matured women, and Stephanie is one who fits the category of women he gravely wants to associate with.

He went on to describe her as funny, as well as hot and sexy.