Steve Harvey’s wife demands half of the comedian’s net worth after being caught cheating on him

Marjorie Harvey, the wife of Steve Harvey is allegedly seeking a divorce from the comedian after she was reportedly caught having an extramarital affair with their chef and bodyguard.

According to trending reports, Marjorie had filed for divorce through her lawyers and is currently seeking half of Steve’s $400 million net worth.

Harvey has been happily married to Marjorie Elaine Harvey for many years.

It’s each of their third marriage and Harvey’s longest-lasting, 15 years and counting.

Many fans have been following the couple’s love story over the years. Although they have a lovely marriage, Steve and Marjorie also have their share of challenges, most of which are external.

For years, their marriage has been hounded by tabloid reports of adultery and divorce rumours.

Their marriage was rumoured to be amid a $400 million divorce because Marjorie suspected Harvey of becoming too close to reality star and celebrity momager Chris Jenner in 2018.

Similarly, in 2023, the same incident repeated when Steve Harvey was accused of cheating on his wife with his female private chef but it was later discovered that there was nothing armorous going on between them.

Who is Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey’s wife

Marjorie Harvey is a well-known figure in the world of fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy.

She is recognized for her marriage to comedian and television host Steve Harvey, as well as for her own endeavours in various fields. Here is some information about her:



Fashion and Style:



Marjorie Harvey is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She is often seen wearing elegant and fashionable outfits at various events.

Her sense of style has garnered her a significant following and has led to her being featured in numerous fashion publications and websites.

Relationship with Steve Harvey:



Marjorie Harvey is married to Steve Harvey, a popular comedian, actor, and television host. The couple tied the knot in 2007. Their relationship has been a subject of interest and attention, with both of them often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Blended Family:



Both Marjorie and Steve Harvey have children from previous marriages, and together they have formed a blended family. They have been open about their experiences in navigating the complexities of blending families and have shared insights into their approach to parenting.

Philanthropy:



Marjorie Harvey has been involved in philanthropic efforts. She has been known to support various charitable causes and has participated in events and initiatives aimed at giving back to the community.

Inspirational Speaker:



Marjorie Harvey has also taken on the role of an inspirational speaker, sharing insights and advice on topics such as personal growth, empowerment, and relationships. Her talks have resonated with many audiences, and she has been invited to speak at various events.