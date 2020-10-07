Yesterday major portals across the country reported that a music fan of Bhim Nation’s president Stonebwoy and Nigerian superstar beat the hell out of him earlier for leaking their new song.

The fan identfied as Odumankuma aka Kwame Branding who is also a blogger comments generated a lot of bashing from social media users most of them directed to Stonebwoy who has been in the news over several bad reasons.

But Kwame Branding has recorded a new video and set the records straight by clearing the name of Stonebwoy and Davido.

According to him, the two superstar never touched him talk more of beating and slapping him.

He went on to state that he was rather beaten by their team members.

Kwame Branding in the new video offered an apology to the two superstars for dragging their name in the mud after he failed to narrate the exact thing that happened correctly in his earlier submission.

Watch the video below:

He concluded that Stonebwoy was rather begging for him to be spared by the team beating him.