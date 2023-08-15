Stonebwoy and his team robbed in the US by armed men

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
In a startling turn of events, Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy and his team have fallen victim to a harrowing armed robbery incident in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.


The artist and his entourage were ambushed by armed robbers outside a popular jewellery leaving the group shaken and traumatized.

The incident reportedly happened after Stonebwoy and his team were done shopping at an Icebox store in Atlanta.

Amidst the glitz and glamour of retail therapy, their day took an alarming turn as they were confronted by armed robbers just outside the store’s premises.

The robbers brandished weapons, fired shots and subsequently seized valuable belongings from the artist and his companions.

