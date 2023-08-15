Nana Ama Mcbrown donates 15 Hisense fridges, 8 Tv sets on her birthday to nurses & children – Video

- Advertisement -

As Ghanaian actress and beloved television personality Nana Ama McBrown celebrates her 46th birthday today, she has chosen to mark this special occasion with a heartfelt and impactful gesture that highlights her commitment to giving back to her community.



The renowned entertainer has made a significant donation to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital, a move that showcases her generosity and appreciation for the care she received during a critical time in her life.

Nana Ama McBrown’s visit to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital was a heartwarming spectacle that will leave a lasting impression on both the staff and the community.

The actress took the opportunity to not only celebrate her own milestone but also to acknowledge the dedication and compassion of the hospital’s director, Dr. Frank.



Speaking briefly about why she chose the Bekwai Municipal Hospital, Nana Ama Mcbrown disclosed that it was her way of thanking the Director of the hospital, Dr. Frank, for the manner in which he responded and came to her aid when she had her accident, even though all the doctors were on strike.

Her donation to the hospital, which included 15 Hisense fridges and 8 TV sets among other items, is her way of giving back to an institution that had touched her life in a meaningful way.

Nana Ama Mcbrown was accompanied by Abeiku Santana and other award-winning movie stars.

