Stonebwoy and Davido allegedly beat fan who leaked their new song

A new video circulating on Twitter shows a fan who claims that Stonebwoy and Davido beat him mercilessly for leaking their yet to be released collaboration.

Davido was in Ghana over the weekend and one of the highlights of his visit was photos of him cooking up something in the studio with Ghanaian Dancehall act, Stonebwoy.

In a pretty eventful weekend not devoid of controversy, Davido flew in with his 30 BG crew and was spotted chilling in the club.

In one of the videos shared online, Davido was spotted in the club with his new female signee, Liya, and was seen getting all cozy with songstress Efya which got fans suggesting a possible collaboration between Liya and the Ghanaian diva.

On the controversial side, Davido with his entourage were denied entry into the famous BloomBar for alleged social distancing reasons as the place was already crowded.

The Nigerian superstar was heard yelling abuse at the bouncers at the entrance to the bar and bragged that he could buy the place ten times and over in a video that went viral.

Again, in another video making waves on Twitter, a fan has alleged that Stonebwoy and Davido gave him the beating of his life after accusing him of sharing bits of their yet to released collaboration on social media.

The guy looking all bruised in the face explained that at a get together that took place at the apartment Davido was lodging, one of Stonebwoy’s bodyguards called him to the balcony and started slapping him.

He added that the guard kept hitting him while questioning him about why he posted a video of himself jamming to the new song on social media when it was not out yet.

In addition, the fan alleged that both Stonebwoy and Davido joined them at the balcony and together beat him mercilessly and left him bruised and broken.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

This has generated a lot of conversation on social media even though it is yet to be confirmed whether this allegation is true.