Hype man for Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy, Ogee has come out to narrate what led to the musician smashing the phone of a fan who got closer to him.

A video surfaced on social media where Stonebwoy angrily took the smartphone of a fan who got closer to him possibly to take a picture with him.

After the video went viral, several people shared their thoughts on the issue and called out Stonebwoy as an arrogant person who just pretends in front of cameras because in actual fact he is not closer to his fans.

Twitter user Bongo Ideas in also sharing his view about the said video asked that people boycott Stonebwoy’s event and other works to prove to him that he is nothing without his fans and people who love his music.

Following this, Ogee has come out to narrate what exactly led Stonebwoy to react in that way towards the fan.

According to him, Stonebwoy was chilling with his family at the beach when the fans noticed him and rushed to him.

They started hitting the car which scared his(Stonebwoy’s) kids and also got him angry.

Ogee added that people are quick to judge because they only saw or heard the story from one side and they are bashing Stonebwoy.

Ogee noted that Stonebwoy was only acting as a protector for his family, especially his kids and not just attacking the fan for nothing.

He tweeted: “Lol i don’t even like talking on here but i see what you tryna do and it’s mad funny cos did you know he had kids in the car and they started crying cos they had a panic attack with the way they were banging on the car??? good luck ????”

