- Advertisement -

BHIM Nation boss, Stonebwoy, has advised financially struggling guys to stay far away from beautiful women until they make it for their own mental well-being.

As we all know, beautiful ladies are normally reserved for the big boys hence any broke guy who miraculously finds himself with one has to fight off the rich men who approach his pretty lover with their sweet words and fat wallets.

In this short Tiktok video which has stirred massive reactions online, Stonebwoy subtly mocked broke guys who have the ardent desire to get beautiful women to bed by advising them to trust and focus on their shaky finances.

READ ALSO: Don’t go after someone’s girlfriend – Stonebwoy advises young men over the death of the young soldier

Stonebwoy

The BET awardee’s post reads, “If you’re not financially stable, don’t look for a nice girl to date.”

Our System has turned subconsciously turned ladies into golddiggers, guys who are still in school with no source of income are forced to perform the roles of husbands in relationships

The system has compelled the ladies to put all their burdens on their young boyfriends forcing a lot of them to venture into internet fraud, sakawa and other illegitimate ways of making money.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam Stonebwoy over his ‘sneering’ comments about the solider who was murdered at Ashaiman

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under Stonebwoy’s controversial video…

Abdul Mubarik – Why these girls won’t be frustrating boys ,people like you are giving them the backing to demand what they can’t give themselves, Charley some boys are suffering in the hands of girls this days ooh ,have talk with your bros , e never easy give some guys hmm.

Obotan Ahafo Mim Zongo – Love and money they are friends without money is hardly to find even good friends not to talk of a lady

Griffith Lillord Hilary – For de time de so called nice girls for realised na we marry de humble ones so dey should keep on fooling

Phiifi Tom – A broke women to , don’t derseve A rich man She must be financially and educationally secure, which could be helpful in the marriage.

oseph Ocran – Hmmm this world contains different types of living things ooo when you were walking in ashaiman like all hope is gone did you dreamt of marrying a doctor so now are you encouraging or warning them which is which

Zacky Karim Darlinton – Does he even know the meaning of “nice”?? Or he meant beautiful??

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy ‘ridicules’ soldier who was murdered at Ashaiman