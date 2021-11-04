Stonebwoy Enrolls At GIMPA To Obtain A Masters Degree

- Advertisement -

Afro Dancehall titan, Stonebwoy is the latest academician in town. The BHIM Nation boss has enrolled at GIMPA (Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration) to obtain a master’s degree.

The musician made this revelation while speaking in an exclusive interview with Citi TV.

According to Stonebwoy who is now aged 33, he decided to return to school to finish what he had started at the University of Professional Studies, where he graduated with a degree in marketing.

Despite the fact that his decision to focus on his music career nearly prevented him from doing so.

He went on to detail that, he’s now pursuing a master’s in Public Administration because he studied business in SHS.

Stonebwoy went on to reveal how he receives all sorts of accolades from his lecturers and colleagues anytime he enters the class which he described as very heartwarming and what fuels him to never skip class.

This decision by Stonebwoy to further his education is a step in the right direction because ultimately, he will retire from music one day and can feed on his certificate after officially dropping the microphone and saying goodbye to the recording studio.