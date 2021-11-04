type here...
GhPageEntertainmentStonebwoy Enrolls At GIMPA To Obtain A Masters Degree
Entertainment

Stonebwoy Enrolls At GIMPA To Obtain A Masters Degree

By Armani Brooklyn
Stonebwoy
- Advertisement -

Afro Dancehall titan, Stonebwoy is the latest academician in town. The BHIM Nation boss has enrolled at GIMPA (Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration) to obtain a master’s degree.

The musician made this revelation while speaking in an exclusive interview with Citi TV.

According to Stonebwoy who is now aged 33, he decided to return to school to finish what he had started at the University of Professional Studies, where he graduated with a degree in marketing.

Despite the fact that his decision to focus on his music career nearly prevented him from doing so.

He went on to detail that, he’s now pursuing a master’s in Public Administration because he studied business in SHS.

Stonebwoy went on to reveal how he receives all sorts of accolades from his lecturers and colleagues anytime he enters the class which he described as very heartwarming and what fuels him to never skip class.

This decision by Stonebwoy to further his education is a step in the right direction because ultimately, he will retire from music one day and can feed on his certificate after officially dropping the microphone and saying goodbye to the recording studio.

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 4, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
78.7 ° F
78.7 °
78.7 °
83 %
1.5mph
29 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News