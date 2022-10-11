- Advertisement -

Afro-dancehall maestro Stonebwoy had added a Bently Spur to his already existing fleet of existing cars.

Stonebwoy is the latest car owner in town and his fans appear to be happier than him because they can use this new big boy purchase of their music idol to taunt Shata Wale and his Shatta Movement comrades.

A short video that has been spotted on social media captures the BET awardee relaxing in his new car while being all swagged up.

He was rocking a green-coloured designer shirt with plenty of chains around his neck and expensive rings on his fingers.

He gave his followers a sneak peek inside the luxury vehicle which is well-decorated with vintage brown leather.

The new car’s number plate contains his name 1GAD 22.

According to checks on the internet, a brand new Bently Spur’s starting price is $190,000 which is equivalent to Ghc2,013,122.20 over 20 billion old Ghana cedis.

Stonebwoy is enjoying the fruits of his hard labour. He has really worked hard to get to where he is now.

