Stonebwoy held in South Africa for failing to pay $150 to Ghanaian officials

Bhim Nation President Livingstone Etse Satekla has taken to social media to reveal he has been denied flying back to Ghana from South Africa because he failed to pay the Ghanaian officials $150 for a corona test.

It would be remembered that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in one of his messages to the citizens on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, tasked that anyone flying to Ghana is to undergo a mandatory coronavirus test at the airport.

Reports from the airport suggested that the cost of the test costs $150 an amount some people and travellers complained that was too high since other countries where paying less for the same test.

Well, in the case of Stonebwoy on why he was held in South Africa for non payment of the said amount of money, he explained that he had paid an amount of 600 Rands in less than 24 hours for the same test and wondered why he should pay the said amount again for the test.

His post on Twitter reads: “I Pay 600 Rands to do corona test in SA less than 24hrs to fly back to GH.. But authorities in SA insist I Provide POP which is $150 mandatory corona test fee required by the Ghana authorities without Which I’m Not Boarding under the same 24hrs.. I’m confused.”