Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has described his colleague and former enemy Stonebwoy as an industry puppet doing the bids of others.

According to the musician in an interview with Kweku Manu, he revealed that awards organizers have been stealing for Stonebwoy for a long time because he allows himself to be controlled by some of the organisers.

Citing an example, he explained that his ‘Gringo’ song was supposed to have won an award during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards but it was stolen for Stonebwoy.

Explaining what he was actually going to on the stage after Stonebwoy had been announced as the Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the year during the 2019 VGMA’s.

He stated that he wasn’t going on the stage to congratulate Stonebwoy as some people have been made to believe but he was rather going to speak about the bad things going on in the industry.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy got into a scuffle during the VGMA which led to them getting banned by the award organisers.

The two finally settled their differences after some big personalities in the industry called them into order since their beef was becoming something else.