Reggae dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and US-based Ghanaian broadcaster Kevin Taylor have recently been at each other’s throat over a comment the latter made.

This ‘beef’ started after Kevin Taylor lashed out at Stonebwoy over his refusal to take part in the #fixthecountry campaign on social media.

Kevin indicated that Stonebwoy has turned a blind eye to the problems of the country and has refused to use his celebrity status to speak up for the youth.

He further stated that Stonebwoy, on his usual trip outside the country, will receive devastating news about how his kids and his wife have been murdered.

This statement infuriated the ‘Everlasting’ hitmaker and ordered Kevin to retract his statement or face his wrath.

Stonebwoy described Kelvin Taylor as a mad man and added that he will not allow anyone to speak ill about his family.

“He couldn’t say those things, wishing my family dead and wishing my daughter dead just because you are sitting in a space that you want to please a political party over a very sensible comment I made. That hurt me.

You can talk about me and everything but if you bring my wife and kids in there that’s like, you are mad. He should probably retract that and check his words.

All I said was, we politicize things in this country a lot so I don’t want to get involved. I don’t know where I mentioned Kevin Taylor for him to wish my wife and my kids dead”, Stonebwoy stated.

In reacting to Stonebwoy’s threat Kevin Taylor reiterated his comments about the musician’s family.

According to Kevin, he is still sticking to his words and will not retract his statement.

“I am still standing by those statements. I am saying that you have refused to campaign and call your other celebrities to come up and campaign to make the government do the right thing.

One of these days, you will be in the States and they will say somebody has jumped your house and shot your wife in the head, shot your kids in their head and stole everything that belongs to you, because you refused to speak against insecurity in Ghana.

I am not changing these words and I will come after you any day and any time”, Kevin Taylor replied.