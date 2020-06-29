- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Afropop, dance hall, reggae singer and the CEO of Burniton Music Group Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy for the first time narrated the fatal accident that nearly took his life.

Stonebwoy on Saturday night 27th 2020 in an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by fabulous actress Nana Ama Mcbrown recounted the pain and sad moment he went through when he was involved in a car accident with other family members.

In the year 2003, the Ghanaian Dancehall giant and his family were involved in an accident which led to him nearly become disable in his leg for years after until he recently operated on it to fix it.

Stonebwoy in a sad mood revealed there were four of them(himself, his brother, father and sister) in the car which had the accident.

In his narration, he said a vehicle collided with theirs along the Tema Motorway when they were about to move after a stop. He added the incident occurred just the day he won an American Lottery to travel outside the country.

In the voice of Stonebwoy he said;

“We were driving from Accra to Ashaiman and we stopped on the shoulders of the road to urinate. When we were about set off for Ashaiman, all that we realised was that a car which was on two lanes driving from the Motorway towards Accra somersaulted and crashed our car,”

“It was my father, my sister, brother and me in the car. I was rushed to the 37 Hospital before they took me to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. I was hospitalised for six months.

“If we were abroad I would have been enjoying huge sums of money from the insurance because it was a police car which crashed us”.

He again noted that he got his stiff leg which made him limp for years even when he started music due to the accident but his mum refused to allow him to undergo any surgery.

“The accident affected my leg. However, my mum advised me not to undergo any operation for fear of worsening the situation. She used to say when I gave birth to you, you weren’t like this. For the respect I had for her I decided not to do anything about it.

“Just after she passed away, I decided to operate on my leg. They implanted metal in my leg and because of that, I can now stretch my leg. Unlike before I could stretch my leg. It was stiff.”