- Advertisement -

Former Bhim Nation signee and MTN hitmaker winner OV real name Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko has opened up for the first time about her exist from Stonebwoy’s label.

OV who was the fans favourite during her time on the hitmaker show got good news after the show ended from the camp of Stonebwoy expressing their interest to bring her unto their label.

Being a dancehall artist herself, she accepted the offer and even released some songs with Stonebwoy and her former label mate Kelvynboy.

A few months down the lane Stonebwoy started having issues with Blakk Cedi which resulted in Kelvynboy and OV leaving the label.

After years of staying silent, OV has opened up and revealed that Stonebwoy sacked her without giving her a tangible reason.

According to her, she is a very good person and the majority of allegations made by Ayisha Modi who is the unofficial PRO for Stonebwoy were all lies.

She continued that she didn’t say anything because she was left speechless when Stonebwoy told her to leave his label.

OV maintained that what Stonebwoy did wasn’t right because she had signed a contract with him and that wasn’t the way for him to terminate the contract.

The ‘Want Me’ singer disclosed that she has placed all those things behind her as she is now back to take her position in the music industry.