type here...
GhPageEntertainmentStonebwoy sacked me without a reason - OV
Entertainment

Stonebwoy sacked me without a reason – OV

By Qwame Benedict
Stonebwoy sacked me without a reason - OV
OV and Stonebwoy
- Advertisement -

Former Bhim Nation signee and MTN hitmaker winner OV real name Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko has opened up for the first time about her exist from Stonebwoy’s label.

OV who was the fans favourite during her time on the hitmaker show got good news after the show ended from the camp of Stonebwoy expressing their interest to bring her unto their label.

Being a dancehall artist herself, she accepted the offer and even released some songs with Stonebwoy and her former label mate Kelvynboy.

A few months down the lane Stonebwoy started having issues with Blakk Cedi which resulted in Kelvynboy and OV leaving the label.

After years of staying silent, OV has opened up and revealed that Stonebwoy sacked her without giving her a tangible reason.

According to her, she is a very good person and the majority of allegations made by Ayisha Modi who is the unofficial PRO for Stonebwoy were all lies.

She continued that she didn’t say anything because she was left speechless when Stonebwoy told her to leave his label.

OV maintained that what Stonebwoy did wasn’t right because she had signed a contract with him and that wasn’t the way for him to terminate the contract.

The ‘Want Me’ singer disclosed that she has placed all those things behind her as she is now back to take her position in the music industry.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 2, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    62 %
    1.6mph
    66 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News