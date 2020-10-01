type here...
Stonebwoy thrills Freedom Jacob Caesar with a deep freestyle

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Freedom Stonebwoy
Dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy in a video posted by Freedom Jacob Caesar on his Instagram story thrilled the millionaire with his freestyling skills.

In shots seen online earlier, the two personalities were spotted hanging out as it is known that they both share a cordial relationship.

Their meeting comes ahead of the release of the entrepreneur’s new documentary dubbed ”The African Dream” which would cover his life and his dream to transform Africa industrially.

Born, Nana Kwame Bediako, Freedom is the founder of the Kwarleyz Group which incorporates the companies; Wonda World, Petronia City Development, New Africa Construction, and Belfast City and Property Management.

The young entrepreneur is known for his flamboyant lifestyle seen in his outings with his American Superstar friend Floyd Money Mayweather.

Seated in the businessman’s living room after having dinner, Stonebwoy freestyles on a Reggae beat and infuses Freedom’s name and his essence to inspire hope in his people.

The businessman was so impressed that he asked Stonebwoy to record it and add it to his long list of hit songs.

Freedom’s dream is to add value to the lives of people and to begin an era where Africans in general learn to be self reliant regarding the development of the continent.

Meanwhile, Nana Kwame Bediako earned his first million pounds selling scrap in the UK where he schooled.

Source:GHPAGE

