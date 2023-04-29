Stop describing yourself as ‘landlord’ of GH rap cos you’re not – Eno Barony to Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony has discouraged many from describing Sarkodie as the landlord of Ghana rap.

According to her, there is no single person who owns or lords the Ghanaian rap industry.

The reason she believes that the ascription of the ‘landlord’ title to Sarkodie is a wrong move considering that other formidable rappers like herself are still around.

In her latest rap track, Eno Barony sent a daring message to Sarkodie even after quashing the Landlord’s title.

“We living on the land with no lords. No Man’s land, Nobody be landlord.”

Sarkodie has been locally hailed as the Landlord of Ghanana rap and to a large extent the one icon of the Ghanaian music industry.

In fact, Obidi is viewed as the most popular Ghanaian artist who has a wide international audience that his music appeals.

Therefore, many believe with his body of work, relevance, impact and how long he has been around, it is not far-fetched for Sarkodie to be seen and described as the Landlord of Ghana Music.

Eno Barony disagrees.

What, many think could settle this, is for Sarkodie and Eno Barony to lock horns in a musical rap beef to ascertain who’s who.