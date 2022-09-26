type here...
Stop disturbing God with some prayers – Angel Obinim

By Qwame Benedict
The leader and founder of International God’s Way Church (IGWC) Bishop Daniel Obinim aka Angel Obinim has asked that people stop disturbing God with some prayer requests.

According to the Preacher, there are some prayer requests that can be solved by men simply by asking people for help and not necessarily by praying to God to help.

During his Sunday sermon, he mentioned that it’s high time Christians stop disturbing God with some unnecessary prayer requests.

Everyone has family and loved ones, so when you have an issue, you need to be upfront with them, he continued.

Bishop Obinim continued by saying that since humans are the ones that injure one another, go to court, owe one another money, and get married, this means that once people start to love one another, they won’t have any issues.

Bishop Obinim believes that if you’re having trouble getting married, it’s either because the man you’re dating is bad or because of the way you act while you’re around them.

As stated by the man of God, the only time you should hurry to Christ with your concerns is if they are unsolvable.

    Source:Ghpage

