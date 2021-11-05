type here...
Stop giving Bawumia airtime to tell lies – Sammy Gyamfi to media houses

By Qwame Benedict
Sammy Gyamfi and Bawumia
Sammy Gyamfi and Bawumia
Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi who is the communication director for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has charged media houses not to give out their airtime to the vice president to deceive Ghanaians any longer.

According to him, the lies by the vice president Dr Bawumia is now becoming a worry and he believes it’s time for the Ghanaian media to deny him such an opportunity so he doesn’t go back to telling lies.

He continued by saying that at the launch of the QR code programme, Bawumia was making noise about how Ghanaians would be able to buy waakye using the QR code but here we are no one has been able to do that.

He said: “This is not a man who can be trusted…his QR code cannot be used to buy waakye as he promised, so why should we trust such a man,?

He promised concrete roads, where are they? He also said Ghana was going to have sky trains? He also promised that every Ghanaian will get a Bank account….what has happened to all these promises?

