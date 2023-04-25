type here...
“Stop licking women’s private parts” – Pastor tells male member [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
A pastor who appears to see in the realms of the spirit accused a male member of his church of engaging in oral sex after he singled him out for prayers.

In a trending video, Evangelist Ebuka Obi – the General overseer of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach – during a church programme called out the man to the front of the church.

However, before praying for the man, he slammed him for performing oral sex on women and warned him to stop henceforth due to its spiritual implications.

“Stop putting your mouth in a woman’s private part,” he warned.

“Bring out your tongue let me see. Don’t you see the tongue you’re using to wash plate?” the pastor added.

The man, however, did not deny the pastor’s accusation and only smiled as the pastor proceeded to pray for him.

The video which has circulated widely on social media has stoked a plethora of reactions from internet users who seem oblivious to the pastor’s concern about the private affairs of another man.

    Source:GHPage

