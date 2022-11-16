type here...
"Stop sounding ignorant" – Berla Mundi slams for mocking her inability to speak Twi

By Kweku Derrick
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi
Media personality Berla Mundi put a troll in his place after he tried to throw shade at her for failing to speak the Ghanaian local language, Twi, eloquently.

The award-winning TV presenter had shared a tweet in the early hours of Wednesday lauding herself for her remarkable attempt at speaking a vernacular she’s not intimate with.

“My twi this morning is on fire on #TV3NewDay, ” she wrote.

The tweet got an unsolicited reply from a fan on Twitter who suggested anyone who can’t speak the most popular local dialect in Ghana should be ashamed of themselves.

“As a Ghanaian, if you can’t speak Asante twi proper you’ll should be ashamed. Male Fantes are even learning twi because they’re laughed at not the females. You’re speaking as if you’re from Usa. The good news is that I’m perfecting my twi and soon I’ll get there. Kumasi is Ghana,” he wrote on Twitter.

Berla Mundi clapped back saying Twi is not her mother tongue and there’s nothing shameful about not being able to speak fluently.

She wrote: “Stop sounding ignorant! Twi is not Ghana’s only local language. I am Ga and I would speak that more fluently than any other local language because that’s my mother tongue. Now leave here!!!.”

Data available shows that Ghana has nearly or more than 50 indigenous languages, and the major ones are Akan, Ewe, Ga, Dagaare, and Dagbani, with English as the official language.

The most common local parlance is the Akan (twi). Most TV and radio stations use it to broadcast information to the general public.

    Source:GHPage

