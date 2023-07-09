- Advertisement -

Prophet Kumchacha who is the leader and founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries has urged his congregation to stop bringing Ghc 1 and Ghc 2 for collections during church services.

According to the controversial preacher, due to the hikes in the price of goods, the church is struggling and therefore wants to urge them to increase the amount they put in the offertory bowls.

In the video footage available, Prophet Kumchacha is heard saying that in other for the church not to struggle he wants them to increase the money they bring so the church can be sustained.

He said: “We know petrol and rent have increased, but when members come to church, they keep giving GH¢1, GH¢2 and GH¢5 during collection. Please, and please again, increase the amount your offering for us. Increase the money you give to the church to make the current prices so it can sustain itself and grow.”

Watch the video below:

Check out some reactions below:

@MSAppiah_: “Salaries for Ghana no dey increase… Only God knows how man Dey survive.”

@MrDenuome: “Osofo Kumchacha is saying the truth but I think the meat ? is his soup is reducing ?”

@Jeffrey0981: “I don’t understand why some pastors are solely dependent on offering, sometimes I ask myself that why can’t pastors have a job for a living and not to depend on offering to make a living”.

@benyan31: “That 1gh sef koraa na hard to get. At least he should be grateful that he dey get some for in church”

@itplug_gh: “Why he work a dime out somebody’s pocket anaa kantery wai de3 sia s3m kwaa o”

