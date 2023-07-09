Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah yesterday was joined by her colleagues in the industry to mourn and say her final goodbye to her late daughter.

The actress on July 8, Nana Yaa Appiah laid to rest her cherished daughter. Standing next to her daughter’s lifeless body, she struggled to control her emotions.

One of the heartbreaking scenes of Nana Yaa Appiah’s deep sorrow showed her sobbing as she spoke to her deceased daughter.

Also Read: People told my son that I adopted him – Mzbel shares

Her fellow movie stars, including Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill, and Don Little, who consoled her, were highly affected by the experiences.

Watch the video from the burial below;

People who saw the web recordings of the burial were moved by the emotional moments.

Also Read: Vivian Jill shares photos with her mother and family

See some comments below:

Bertina Azemba: One thing I love about these Kumawood ppl they are very supportive when it comes to issues like this; God bless them all.

Nasiba Adam: One thing I love about Kumawood stars is their oneness.

Bertha Dauda: You guys really showed Love.

Nana Adasah Jnr: Kumawood. Thank you for showing Love to your fellow sister.

Yaadee: Hmm. Take heart, dear.

Read More: Maxwell Mensah allegedly pushed Nana Ama McBrown down their stairs injuring her arm again