“Stop the noise and pay the E-Levy” – A Plus tells Ghanaians as he openly declares his support for the electronic tax

By Armani Brooklyn
A Plus
Controversial Ghanaian political critic and freedom fighter Kwame A Plus has shocked many Ghanaians after openly declaring his support for the highly frowned upon E- Levy.

According to Kwame A Plus during a Facebook live he hosted a few hours ago, all the Ghanaians speaking against the E-levy are ignorant are part of the many reasons Ghana is currently at a standstill as far as developments are concerned.

The retired musicians who claim to have been fighting for the betterment of Ghana for the past 25 years now went on to add that, the disputed E-levy will help Ghana in tremendous ways if the monies generated are put into proper use by the government.

As openly declared by chameleon A Plus, he’s ready to campaign for the passing of the E-levy and won’t kowtow to the insults and severe criticisms from Ghanaians.

The comments under A Plus’ declaration are full of insults and because many of his followers on Facebook believe he has received money from NPP.

Meanwhile, Parlament is yet to give its final verdict on the E-levy after the minority rubbished its relevance on two different sittings.

    Source:GHpage

