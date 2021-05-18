Stop visiting Chief Imam ‘for no special reason’ – Nana Romeo

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian radio presenter, Nana Romeo has condemned what he terms as the unnecessary visits to the residence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Speaking on Accra-based radio station Accra FM, the broadcaster lamented that most people visit the 102-year-old revered religious leader “for no special reason” to take pictures with him and post on social media.

He bemoaned that the situation is getting out of hands and needs to be checked.

“People visit the Chief Imam every day for no special reason. Mostly just to take pictures with him. Currently, if you’re searching for an elderly person whose image is all over social media, then it’s the Chief Imam and it’s bad,” Nana Romeo said.

From his observation, the Chief Imam sometimes looks visibly tired and needs to rest but his health is ignored because he has to accomadate guests.

Nana Romeo, therefore, called on close associates to put structures in place to regulate the frequency people can pay courtesy calls on the Chief Imam.

He said: “It’s about time that his advisors and the people surrounding him enact laws to regulate such practices. It is really getting out of hand. Sometimes you can tell from the pictures that the man is tired but he had no option. He is grown and therefore needs some rest.”