Kumawood actor Big Akwes has disclosed that he is heading straight to hell when death comes knocking on his door.

This comment from the actor comes as a surprise since every Christian and Muslim dream to enter into the Kingdom of God.

According to him, all the bad things he did to people in his life wouldn’t be why he would be going straight to hell but rather because he supported the current President of the country Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to win the elections.

In a video sighted on social media, the controversial actor explained that he didn’t know that President Nana Addo was going to make Ghanaians suffer like he wouldn’t have thrown his support behind him.

In other news, Kumawood actor Wayoosi has revealed that Big Akwes has apologized to Frank Naro after slapping him during a football gala in Kumasi recently.

