Kumawood actor Wayoosi has expressed his disappointment in Big Akwes for publicly disrespecting him by physically assaulting Frank Naro in public.

It’s public knowledge there’s bad blood between Big Akwes and Frank Naro. But when the two clashed at a celebrity football game in person for the first time, some folks in the industry tried to patch them up.

Diminutive actor Wayoosi led the reconciliation move by urging Naro to return and shake hands with Big Akwes, who he had skipped while exchanging pleasantries with other stars at the event.

Naro who was initially adamant eventually heeded the request and upon stretching his hand, Big Akwes landed a slap on his face.

Addressing the incident in an exclusive interview with GHPage, Naro described the incident as unfortunate as it was meant to stir up peace not fuel the tension between them.

Following the widely condemned incident, Big Akwes has come under fire from some members of the public who deem his action as unwarranted and immature.

A disappointed Wayoosi appeared to instantly chide Big Akwes in videos of the incident circulated on social media.

Speaking to GHPage, he said he felt embarrassed as he did not anticipate that an old Big Akwes could go to extreme lengths to lay hands on the young Frank Naro.

Meanwhile, Frank Naro has disclosed that he has lodged a formal police complaint against fellow actor Big Akwes over the latter’s constant verbal attacks on him.

During a phone conversation with GHPage, he said he took the proactive measure to ensure his safety and to get justice in the event something happens to him due to the actions of Big Akwes.