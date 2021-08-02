- Advertisement -

A 17-year-old student of Government Technical College Bukuru, Plateau State, Nigeria has reportedly stabbed his teacher to death.

The deceased known as Job Dashe was stabbed in the chest by the student in the school premises.

It is unclear what led to the attack but the deceased who was a Physics tutor was found dead with stab wounds on his chest.

According to sources, Mr Job Dashe got married in November 2020 and left behind a pregnant wife who is set to deliver soon.

This sad news was shared by a close friend of the deceased on social media, detailing how the incident happened.

The friend wrote on Facebook;

Tribute to my Dear friend, Dashe:

“It was Yesterday at exactly 5:31 PM I received the SMS that turned out to be one of the most shocking news I have ever received. The SMS read, Baba, we lost a dear friend. My heart skipped and scampered for answers; a friend? who? I hurriedly called back to ask and was told Dashe had been killed. A student in the school where he taught came from behind him, held him by the neck and stabbed him right in the heart. Just like that! Unprovoked, within school premises, and in cold blood.

Dashe was not just my friend of over 15 years, but this was a brother with whom I lived and studied. Same room, same department, same study hours. In fact, right from our undergraduate days to when we graduated, it was a consistent relationship of rooted care and love for one another. We would pick up a conversation at just a phone dial. Truth is, I’m still in denial of Dashe’s passing. It’s news that I wish isn’t true. It’s a shock that pierces through the heart.

Earlier today, I inquired for details of what happened, because I still can’t comprehend such barbaric act of a 17-year-old student stabbing his teacher. While I was on the call talking with Yakz, I’d wanted to ask if Davou, another friend of ours, was there with him, only to hear myself mentioning Dashe instead. It came so easily because I didn’t even remember again that Dashe is no more. To refer to my friend Dashe in the past tense is the hardest thing I’ve had to do lately.

What I feel right now is a pain so deep down inside that cannot be summarised in words. It’s a devastating pain one can’t simply pen down.

We’ve lost a genuine human being. Dashe just got married last November, his wife is due for the delivery of their first child soonest… just to have a barbaric student of Government Science Technical College Bukuru (Butech) cut his life and dreams short“.

The 17-year-old student who is yet to be unidentified is currently on the run and the police has launched a search for him.