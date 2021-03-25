type here...
Student commits suicide after his family called him a failure
Student commits suicide after his family called him a failure

By Qwame Benedict
Student commits suicide after his family called him a failure
Lucky
Sad news from the Federal University Otuoke (FUO) Bayelsa State, has it that one Arikekpar Lucky a level 200 History and Diplomacy student has committed suicide.

According to what we know, Lucky who is a 27-year-old and a one-time aspirant of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Student Representative, Central Zone ended it all after his family members tagged him as a failure.

He was found hanging from the ceiling of his room after locking the door and windows, behind him, on Monday morning, March 22.

According to a source, this is not the first time that the deceased has tried to take his life since he tried two attempts last year but for the timely intervention of some people, he couldn’t carry out the act.

He reportedly left a suicide note expressing frustrations with the pressure from his relative, saying they left him with no option other than to kill himself for peace to reign. “That his family always complain that he spends too much effort, time, and money on Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) politics rather than facing his studies,” a source said.

When contacted, a family member, who pleaded anonymity, said that the family would have taken the matter seriously but with the suicide note he left behind, they had to accept the situation and move on.

Source:Ghpage

