Student and his girlfriend cuddle during online lecture; netizens react

A Nigerian student is gradually making it to the top of the trend lists as he is seen in a new picture doing the unusual during an online class.

In a tweet by a user named @odeyemi_olayem, a student with his girlfriend was getting all cosy during an online lecture.

Apparently, while the lecturer was giving his lesson, the young man was smooching his girlfriend.

A picture shared by the tweep showed the guy cuddling with his lady’s head on his chest while the lecture went on.

The post has since attracted lots of reactions from Nigerian tweeps who find the young man’s actions quite fascinating.

Some opined that these were some of the downsides to the online classes instituted due to the COVID situation and how some students may end up abusing the freedom it affords them.

Others also saw nothing wrong the said gentleman getting in relaxation mode while taking a class.

What is your take on it? We are indeed in some very strange times.