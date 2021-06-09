type here...
By Kweku Derrick
A video of an ecstatic crowd showering praises on an unidentified man for making his lover scream her heart out during hot rounds of sex has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, mourning sounds could be heard from the window of the man’s bedroom on the 4th floor of a flat purported to be a University hostel.

The incident drew the attention of many students who drew closer to their windows to observe the rare scene from across the building while some stood by to record the epic moment.

After witnessing what had played out, the students came out of their respective rooms to hail the young man for his bedroom performance as he stepped out to escort his partner.

The rapturous crowd followed the couple as they descended the stairs of the flat until they reached the exit gate.

Watch the video below.

Source:GHPage

