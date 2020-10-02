type here...
The sugar daddy Mzbel stole still pays me monthly- Afia Schwar

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Gideon Osei-Agyare
Afia Schwar in a very recent interview has laid it all out regarding the issues surrounding her fallout with her onetime best friend Mzbel.

Speaking to Ola Michael on Neat FM today, a combative Afia spilled secrets about how Mzbel stole two of her boyfriends and hence her decision to cut her off.

According to the comedienne, Mzbel slept with both her boyfriends and tried misleading her to dump them so she could have them to herself.

Apparently, an unrepentant Mzbel after making a public apology to Afia at a Selly Galley birthday party seduced the actress and media personality’s next boyfriend which led to the end of their friendship for good.

However, Afia revealed that the anonymous boyfriend still pays her a monthly fee she calls broken heart fee.

The firebrand stated without mincing words that she keeps blackmailing the man and threatening to tell his wife and so earns from him monthly.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Issues dey !

Afia Schwarzenegger clearly was not having any of Mzbel’s deception as she swore not to be dragged into an argument with another woman over somebody else’s husband.

She added that Mzbel’s persistent name-calling in recent interviews is a low blow attempt to get her to be drawn into her nonsense but she wasn’t having any of it.

Meanwhile, Mzbel in a previous interview with MonaLisa on Kantanka TV claimed Afia Schwarzenegger hates her for no apparent reason and alleged that she slept with a dog for money.

Source:GHPAGE

