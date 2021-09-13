type here...
Young Ghanaian man, Sugar Kwami, wins over GHS200K after risking GHS50K on bet (Photos)

By Kweku Derrick
A young Ghanaian man who tried his luck on sports betting over the weekend emerged as one of the big winners after taking a huge risk with his money.

Sugar Kwami, as he’s popularly known on social media, was smiling to the bank after 90 minutes of play on the field.

The young punter, who is widely known as a big spender, placed a bet with an amount of GHC50,000 on the three matches – AS Roma vs Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A, Olympique Lyon vs Strassbourg in the French Ligue 1, and Leeds United vs Liverpool in the English Premier League.

With odds of 1.61, 1.57, and 1.70 respectively, Sugar Kwami’s total odds stood at 4.30, photos sighted by GHPage on social media revealed.

This meant that he was going to win 4.30 times any amount he was betting.

Sugar Kwami eventually walked home with a whopping GHC225,597.23 ($37,319.64) after his prediction came out correct.

Social media users have been reacting to photos of Sugar Kwami’s bet slip with mixed reactions with many congratulating him on his rare big win.

Source:GHPage

