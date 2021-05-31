- Advertisement -

The mother of former Black Stars and AC midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari, has died.

According to reports, Hajia Kande died on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in the Ashanti Regional town of Konongo after battling an illness.

She will be buried on Monday, 31 May 2021 in Konongo where she resided.

Following the news of her death, renowned sports journalists and celebrities have thronged social media to express their condolences.

Hajia Kande made headlines after her rant that the Ghana football team will not perform well without her son’s contribution back in 2009.

Hajia Kande is said to be very supportive of her two sons, Sulley Muntari and former Asante Kotoko midfielder Muniru Sulley who now plays for the Belarusian side, Minsk.

On May 29 2017, the brothers lost their father Alhaji Muniru.