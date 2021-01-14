Supreme Court adjourns election petition case; grants NDC’s motion for amendment

- Advertisement -

Information reaching Ghpage’s outfit is that the Supreme Court of Ghana has adjourned the hearing of the election petition filed by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama to Tuesday, January 19, 2020.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress John Dramani Mahama was in attendance today during the hearing in the company of some leaders of the NDC.

The NDC with their petition seeks to prove that there were indeed some irregularities in the election results declared by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah.

Mahama, with the NDC, since the declaration has refused to accept it deeming it flawed and inaccurate.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, this morning granted the motion for amendment of the petition challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election as declared by the Electoral Commission.

The Court further announced its decision to broadcast live its proceedings.