type here...
GhPage News JUDGEMENT DAY: Akuffo- Addo beat Mahama again as petition dismissed without merit...
News

JUDGEMENT DAY: Akuffo- Addo beat Mahama again as petition dismissed without merit – VIDEO

By Nazir Hamzah
Candidate NANA-ADDO-&-JOHN-MAHAMA
- Advertisement -

The supreme court of Ghana have ruled that the petition by candidate John Dramani Mahama challenging the results of the 2020 Ghana’s general election has been dismissed without merit.

The seven-member panel of Supreme Court Judges ruled unanimously dismissing the petition of John Mahama.

In john Dramani’s petition he called for a rerun of the the December 2020 election claiming no party got the required 50% plus one vote to be declared winner of the 2020 election.

The supreme court in the judgement said, the burden of proof was on the petitioner but failed woefully to provide that.

The judgement which was read by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah said.

“The petitioner has not provided any evidence to rebut the evidence created by the presumption CI135, for which his action must fail.

“We therefore have no reason to order a re-run as pleaded by the petitioner. We accordingly dismisses the petition as having no merit,”

CHECK OUT VIDEO AS THE JUDGEMENT WAS DECLARED IN THE COURTROOM:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, March 4, 2021
Accra
haze
91.4 ° F
91.4 °
91.4 °
66 %
3.8mph
40 %
Thu
89 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News