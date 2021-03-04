JUDGEMENT DAY: Akuffo- Addo beat Mahama again as petition dismissed without merit – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

The supreme court of Ghana have ruled that the petition by candidate John Dramani Mahama challenging the results of the 2020 Ghana’s general election has been dismissed without merit.

The seven-member panel of Supreme Court Judges ruled unanimously dismissing the petition of John Mahama.

In john Dramani’s petition he called for a rerun of the the December 2020 election claiming no party got the required 50% plus one vote to be declared winner of the 2020 election.

The supreme court in the judgement said, the burden of proof was on the petitioner but failed woefully to provide that.

The judgement which was read by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah said.

“The petitioner has not provided any evidence to rebut the evidence created by the presumption CI135, for which his action must fail.

“We therefore have no reason to order a re-run as pleaded by the petitioner. We accordingly dismisses the petition as having no merit,”

