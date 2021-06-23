Survey shows that 50% of people who watch porn are Christian men

- Advertisement -

A new survey by the covenant eyes in the USA reveals that Fifty percent of Christian men and 20% of Christian women say they are addicted to pornography. And the most popular day of the week for viewing porn is Sunday.

This is however not limited to people outside the church walls or the bodies that inhabit the church pews. The Statistics show that pastors and lay leaders also struggle with keeping their eyes, the lamps of their bodies, pure.

Does Porn Use Disqualify a Pastor? | Desiring God.

Some of the findings of Porn in the Church are below

1 in 5 youth pastors and 1 in 7 senior pastors use porn on a regular basis and currently struggling. That’s more than 50,000 U.S. church leaders.