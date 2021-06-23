type here...
GhPageNewsSurvey shows that 50% of people who watch porn are Christian men
News

Survey shows that 50% of people who watch porn are Christian men

By Qwame Benedict
Survey shows that 50% of people who watch porn are Christian men
Christian men
- Advertisement -

A new survey by the covenant eyes in the USA reveals that Fifty percent of Christian men and 20% of Christian women say they are addicted to pornography. And the most popular day of the week for viewing porn is Sunday.

This is however not limited to people outside the church walls or the bodies that inhabit the church pews. The Statistics show that pastors and lay leaders also struggle with keeping their eyes, the lamps of their bodies, pure.

Does Porn Use Disqualify a Pastor? | Desiring God.

Some of the findings of Porn in the Church are below

  1. 1 in 5 youth pastors and 1 in 7 senior pastors use porn on a regular basis and currently struggling. That’s more than 50,000 U.S. church leaders.
  1. 43% of senior pastors and youth pastors say they have struggled with pornography in the past.
  2. 64% of Christian men and 15% of Christian women say they watch porn at least once a month.
  3. Only 7% of pastors report their church has a ministry program for those struggling with porn.
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Accra
clear sky
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
1.6mph
0 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
77 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News