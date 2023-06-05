Sweden officially declares sex as a sport; Set to hold first world coitus tournament

- Advertisement -

Sweden has officially declared sex as a sport and is all set to host its first-ever sex competition next week.



The people participating in the sex competition will engage in sex sessions which can go up to six hours daily.



The winners of the sex competition will be decided by a panel of judges and the audience will also influence the final decisions.

The European Sex Championship will start on 8 June and span over a period of six weeks with participants engaging in sexual activities from 45 minutes to 1 hour daily, depending upon the duration of their matches.



The report claims that the audience will also influence the decision of the sex competitions and will notice several aspects of the sexual activity.



The final decision on the winners will be arrived at after considering the factors like the chemistry between the couple, knowledge about sex, endurance level, etc

