T.B Joshua’s death won’t stop us from moving on -SCOAN

The new leaders of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has come out to react to comments from some netizens saying the church can never be the same following the sudden death of their leader Prophet T.B Joshua weeks ago.

Following the unfortunate demise of the renowed prophet, the church headquaters in Nigeria has remained closed with no church service going on making people believe the might be problem in the coming days.

According to them, since the church was built around Prophet T.B Joshua, they are now finding it difficult to get a replacement who can run the church just like their late founder.

But in a reaction from the church in a Facebook page declared to the members and sympathizers that the funeral of the late TB Joshua would go on as planned and nothing would hold the church back from continuing from where he left off.

Read the full statement below:

“Good Morning and Win Today! Dear SCOAN and Emmanuel TV family all over the world, we appreciate your continued prayers, love and support.

“We know you are aware that our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua, has been taken home to be with the Lord. We want to assure you that nothing will stop the work of God at The SCOAN from moving on. Prophet TB Joshua may be absent in the body but he is present in the spirit (Colossians 2:5). Indeed, God is even more powerful at distance!

“We are currently preparing for the week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy. He will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria.

“All services will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV. The services which will be open to the public will be communicated to you at the appropriate time.

“As our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua says, “When we close our eyes to all things in this world, we shall open them in a world of glory.”