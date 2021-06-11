- Advertisement -

Former HIV ambassador Joyce Mensah Dzidzor has in a new video dared all the men who have had a sexual relationship with her to take her to court.

Joyce Mensah days ago conducted an HIV test on live TV to Ghanaians that she was negative for the deadly virus.

But her laughter turned to tears as after the test the results came out that she was positive for the virus.

She has granted a lot of interviews after that and has clarified some issues including why he opted to do the test on live TV.

Well, she has returned to her base in Germany and has recorded another video.

In the video, Joyce explained that she has come to the realization that it’s better for one to keep quiet when there is trouble than speak out in the bid to defend themselves.

She went on to state that all the Ghanaian men living in Germany who have had sex with her should take her to court for infecting them with HIV.

Joyce in the video is heard saying that she wondered why people would take her to court for giving birth but not ready to report her to the police for infecting them.

She disclosed that there are laws governing HIV/AIDS around the world and as such people who have had intercourse with her should take the matter up.

She threatened to personally report the people who have had a relationship with her if they fail to take her to court.

Watch the video below:

Well, Joyce Mensah Dzidzor is full of drama and we guess this is one of the things up her sleeves.