Taking selfies during worship attracts curses – Ghanaian gospel star, Ohemaa Mercy states

- Advertisement -

Renowned gospel musician and founder of Tehillah Experience, has expressed her opinions about the obsession some Christians have with their phones.



According to Ohemaa Mercy, Christians must ensure to worship and communicate with God with uttermost reverence.



For this reason, she considers Christians worshipping while using their phones for pictures as irresponsible, expressing her position in a recent interview with Accra 100.5 FM.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians tearfully react as Asantewaa emotionally reveals that she’s barren



In a short clip of the interview posted online, Ohemaa Mercy who recently launched the 10 edition of her event ‘Tehillah Experience”, asserted that many Christians are ignorant of the acts they are engaged in which makes them susceptible to curses.



The 2023 VGMA Best Gospel Song of the Year winner, cited the protocols often put in place during public interactions between high-profile personalities like presidents and kings.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She compared these protocols to Christians meeting the supreme sustainer of their lives making her case that Christians must not fail to exhibit the fear they have for God during worship sessions.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians mock and troll Wendy Shay for wearing caterpillar shoes – Video