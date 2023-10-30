Ghanaians mock and troll Wendy Shay for wearing caterpillar shoes – Video

- Advertisement -

Wendy Shay, the Ghanaian songstress known for her dynamic talent and fearless style, has set tongues wagging with her distinctive fashion choice during an appearance on the popular United Showbiz show hosted by MzGee on UTV.

The artist’s unconventional attire, especially her striking black boots, has since become a topic of conversation on social media.

Wendy Shay, who is no stranger to turning heads with her fashion choices, made a bold entrance in distinctive big black boots that immediately caught the eye last weekend on UTV’s United Showbioz program.

The boots drew comparisons to the industrial might of a caterpillar, highlighting her unique and audacious fashion sensibility.

During her appearance on the show, Wendy Shay didn’t just captivate the audience with her outfit.

She also delved into the heart of the music industry, sharing candid insights into how it has evolved over time.

One of the key points she raised was the changing dynamics of hit songs and their marketability.

Wendy Shay pointed out that hit songs, which once held the potential to launch an artist to stardom, no longer possess the same selling power.

According to her, the landscape of the music industry has shifted, and having ample financial resources has become a critical factor in achieving success.

Her observations shed light on the challenges and changes that artists face in the modern music world.

The shift from relying solely on hit songs to recognizing the importance of financial stability in the industry reflects the evolving nature of music as both an art and a business.

Wendy Shay’s appearance on United Showbiz not only showcased her bold fashion choices but also provided a platform for her to share valuable insights about the music industry’s current state.

