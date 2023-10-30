Ghanaians tearfully react as Asantewaa emotionally reveals that she’s barren

- Advertisement -

TikTok star and actress Asantewaa broke down in tears as she tried to speak about the accusations a fellow woman made against her concerning her being childless after six years of marriage.



Asantewaa broke down into tears as she listened to the audio of a lady who made serious accusations about her marriage.



According to the lady, when Asantewaa became a nurse, she committed abortions several times and this had a negative impact on her womb, resulting in her struggling to conceive.

In the video, the TikToker who is married to Jeffery Obiri Boahen since 2017 stated that she was indeed barren as she wiped tears off her face.



The video of Asantewaa shedding tears generated diverse opinions on social media.

Below are some of them: maame_pokuah007 said: I remember u were making fun of this video so what happened, you really like attention and even you yourself knows you are not barren you just want to monetized everything, you are not even old enough to be called barren you just want the attention. You did this fake video to caption it yes am barren, maybe u want that so continue playing with it and don’t pray



s3rwaa_papabi said: By now she is pregnant no no oo

lurebykorkor said: I heard she’s pregnant ooo. God did She just want this video to trend.

shedared23 said: The kind of rubbish women hear when they can’t give birth is unbelievable. Often times it’s from women you’ll hardly hear such rubbish from men. We are our own enemies even in church instead of praying for you or minding their own business you become a topic God always gets the last laugh

