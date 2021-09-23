- Advertisement -

Some residents of Columbia, a suburb of Takoradi, have hit the streets in an angry protest to demand justice for Josephine Panyin Mensah, the said 9-month-old pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi about two weeks ago.

In a statement on Thursday, the Police said a thorough medical examination by the medical doctors revealed that the woman who was found on Tuesday and was taken to the Axim Government Hospital for medical care was never pregnant, as her family had claimed.

It further said Medical records at the European Hospital, also in Takoradi, where Josephine claimed to have gone for antenatal care also showed that she visited the facility without pregnancy in October last year.

However, residents in the community who have also corroborated the account of the family that the supposed victim was indeed pregnant have taken to the street to challenge the police findings.

Watch the video below

Police investigations have suggested that the woman may have conspired with other persons over her disappearance.

According to the Police statement, three persons have so far been arrested for further questioning over conspiracy charges.

It said the supposed victim, who is also now a suspect, during her interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment.